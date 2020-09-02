Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Public Meetings on Proposed Changes to the Importation Rule

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, SEPT. 2, 2020:

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled two public meetings on proposed revisions to the Importation Rule 19.35.7 NMAC. A short presentation providing details of the proposed revisions will be given. The presentation will be followed by a Q & A session where members of the public are encouraged to ask questions and provide input. Members of the public are invited to attend one or both of these meetings (to be held virtually) to become familiar with the rule and the proposed revisions:

  • September 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. Register in advance for this webinar here.
  • September 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. Register in advance for this webinar here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Additional information about this meeting, including a copy of the presentation and a summary of the proposed revisions, is available on the Department webpage, http://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/commission/proposals-under-consideration/.

Comments on the proposed revisions can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Importation Rule Development, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; or by email, dgf-importation.rule@state.nm.us.

###

