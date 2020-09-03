ZelaaPayAE Partners with Tron to Empower Users with a Dual Chain Solution

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain ecosystem is one of the most rapidly evolving and expanding branches of the global economy. The crypto market requires continuous innovativeness to promote progress and allow the ever-changing demands of users. ZelaaPayAE, a leading cryptocurrency platform from the United Arab Emirates, understands this perfectly. From the beginning of its launch, ZelaaPayAE invested in the development of revolutionary blockchain infrastructure solutions designed to enhance people’s ability to effortlessly use cryptocurrencies in everyday life, such as Point-of-Sale terminals and crypto debit cards. Now, ZelaaPayAE makes yet another great leap forward: in order to keep providing its users with a bespoke level of quality and effectiveness, ZelaaPayAE partnered with Tron to become a Dual Chain platform that unleashes full power of both the Ethereum and Tron networks.

Tron uses a different consensus mechanism to Ethereum when it comes to adding and verifying transactions on its network. Instead of using Proof-of-Work like Ethereum or Bitcoin where miners produce blocks for the network, TRON uses something called Delegated Proof-of-Stake where 27 elected Super Representatives produce blocks for the network. This consensus mechanism allows TRON to achieve much faster rates of transactions than Ethereum. For a platform with razor sharp focus, like ZelaaPayAE, delivering the highest quality of services allows no room for tribalism and personal preferences. After strong evaluations, the company has decided to deploy optimal solutions to assure the highest level of quality and is confident in the power of Dual Chain. The partnership with Tron is a beneficial step forward, because it enables ZelaaPayAE to deliver maximum effectiveness in the consumer payments domain, while building a strong base for DeFi services through the Ethereum chain.



ZelaaPayAE believes that both Tron and Ethereum are mutually exclusive and excel in answering specific demands. Both blockchains are established projects built on solid fundamentals, and both of them help explore the full possibilities that cryptocurrencies have to offer. The main goal of ZelaaPayAE is to create an innovative platform which furthers the adoption of blockchain technology in our daily lives.



A partnership with both Tron and Ethereum helps ZelaaPayAE realize their vision of promoting the use of blockchain technology and decentralized finance solutions in the Gulf Area. Broadening the horizons with a network of Point-of-Sales terminals, crypto debit cards, and now also a platform that allows its users to enjoy the full possibilities of both Tron and Ethereum, ZelaaPayAE will enable people to use cryptocurrencies effortlessly and effectively in Middle Easten countries and eventually, expand globally.





