Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,290 in the last 365 days.

Grupo TMM Announces Appointment of Vanessa Serrano Cuevas as Its New Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC: GTMAY and BMV: TMM A; “TMM” or the “Company”), announced the Board of Directors appointed Vanessa Serrano Cuevas as its New Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2020.

Previously, Vanessa Serrano Cuevas was Vice President, in charge of the TMM Energy Division.  Her professional achievements include founding the food company Dasami, S.A. de C.V. as well as the digital platform Zertú.

Regarding this designation, José F. Serrano Segovia, Chairman, Board of Directors, commented:  “We pledge our support to Vanessa Serrano Cuevas and we are confident that her leadership abilities will contribute not only to the creation of new alliances and business partnerships, but also to consolidate the projects that we have been developing at Grupo TMM.”

Vanessa Serrano Cuevas graduated with a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Corporate Governance from IPADE.  

Headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo TMM is a Mexican Maritime-management transportation and logistics Company.  Through its branch offices and network of subsidiary companies, Grupo TMM provides a dynamic combination of Maritime services port management and logistics. For more information on Grupo TMM, please visit the company’s web site at www.grupotmm.com.  The site offers Spanish/English language options.

TMM COMPANY CONTACT: AT DRESNER CORPORATE SERVICES:
Carlos Aguilar, Deputy CEO and CFO Nathan Abler (investors, analysts, media)
011-52-55-5629-8729 714-742-4180
carlos.aguilarm@tmm.com.mx nabler@dresnerco.com
   
Mauricio Monterrubio, Investor Relations  
011-52-55-5629-8712  
mauricio.monterrubio@tmm.com.mx  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Grupo TMM Announces Appointment of Vanessa Serrano Cuevas as Its New Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.