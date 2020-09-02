Grupo TMM Announces Appointment of Vanessa Serrano Cuevas as Its New Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- MEXICO CITY, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo TMM, S.A.B. (OTC: GTMAY and BMV: TMM A; “TMM” or the “Company”), announced the Board of Directors appointed Vanessa Serrano Cuevas as its New Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2020.



Previously, Vanessa Serrano Cuevas was Vice President, in charge of the TMM Energy Division. Her professional achievements include founding the food company Dasami, S.A. de C.V. as well as the digital platform Zertú.

Regarding this designation, José F. Serrano Segovia, Chairman, Board of Directors, commented: “We pledge our support to Vanessa Serrano Cuevas and we are confident that her leadership abilities will contribute not only to the creation of new alliances and business partnerships, but also to consolidate the projects that we have been developing at Grupo TMM.”

Vanessa Serrano Cuevas graduated with a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Corporate Governance from IPADE.

Headquartered in Mexico City, Grupo TMM is a Mexican Maritime-management transportation and logistics Company. Through its branch offices and network of subsidiary companies, Grupo TMM provides a dynamic combination of Maritime services port management and logistics. For more information on Grupo TMM, please visit the company’s web site at www.grupotmm.com . The site offers Spanish/English language options.