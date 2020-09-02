Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement by Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell on the passing of Thomas Laubach, director of the Division of Monetary Affairs

September 02, 2020

Statement by Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell on the passing of Thomas Laubach, director of the Division of Monetary Affairs

For release at 7:15 p.m. EDT

I will miss Thomas as both a colleague and a friend. He was a world-class economist, committed to public service and universally respected for his significant contributions to the theory and practice of monetary policy. His expertise, intellect, and good judgment were peerless. His many friends and colleagues will miss not only his nimble, creative mind, but also his unfailing kindness, collegiality and equanimity. My colleagues and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family.

