Decedent Identified in a Traffic Fatality: I395 (Northbound)

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, on I395 (northbound), near the exit ramp from the 9th Street Tunnel.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:52 am, a pedestrian was walking at the listed location when he was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle traveling westbound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Caleb Herndon, of Baytown, TX.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

###