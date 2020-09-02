Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,290 in the last 365 days.

Decedent Identified in a Traffic Fatality: I395 (Northbound)

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, on I395 (northbound), near the exit ramp from the 9th Street Tunnel.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:52 am, a pedestrian was walking at the listed location when he was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle traveling westbound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 21 year-old Caleb Herndon, of Baytown, TX.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

 

You just read:

Decedent Identified in a Traffic Fatality: I395 (Northbound)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.