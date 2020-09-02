09/2/20-KEAHUA BRIDGE REPAIRS WITH TEMPORARY BLOCKED ACCESS

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: September 2, 2020

KEAHUA BRIDGE REPAIRS WITH TEMPORARY BLOCKED ACCESS

(Lihu‘e) — On March 28, 2020, a high amount of rainfall was recorded across the island of Kaua’i. This heavy rain event caused severe damage to Keahua Bridge at the entrance of the Līhu‘e-Kōloa Forest Reserve. Due to structural damage, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) blocked vehicular traffic until repairs are completed.

A contractor has been procured and repairs will begin Monday, September 14, 2020. For the public’s safety, DOFAW will need to block the parking and bridge area during construction. The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during this time. Please do not attempt to cross the bridge as the foundations and support bracings have been compromised.

Construction is expected to take 4 weeks, assuming no major delays due to inclement weather. During this time, parking will be very limited and congested at the Kuilau trailhead. Please proceed to the area with caution. DOFAW will notify the community should there be any changes to this estimated schedule.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at 808-274-3433 or [email protected]

