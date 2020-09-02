Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,266 in the last 365 days.

N-50 Northbound and Southbound Lane Restrictions, Between Prairie Corners Road and I-80

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Monday, August 31, 2020, northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 50 (144th Street) in the vicinity of Interstate 80 will be restricted to one lane each way with periodic lane shifts. This traffic pattern is scheduled to last into December 2020.

Midwest DCM, of Omaha, Nebraska, has the roadway construction contract. The lane restrictions and shifts are necessary for the construction of additional traffic lanes and turn lanes in the area to improve traffic conditions for motorists.

Motorists should expect delays in this area and are encouraged to utilize alternate routes if possible. Motorists are also asked to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put cell phones down.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com 
For Release: Sept. 2, 2020

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

N-50 Northbound and Southbound Lane Restrictions, Between Prairie Corners Road and I-80

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.