Microvi Lands Significant Funding for High-Throughput Manufacturing of its MNE Technologies

HAYWARD, CA, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microvi announced today that they received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to implement next-generation enhancements on select manufacturing processes underlying their Microvi MNE technologies. The focus will be on further expanding the company’s commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities with an eye on increasing throughput, optimizing efficiency, and improving lifecycle outcomes.

This funding will specifically support Microvi in integrating specialized, high-throughput equipment to optimize material usage, reduce labor requirements, and promote liquid and chemical recycling—thereby contributing to Microvi’s accelerated global commercialization. Microvi’s MNE technologies are positioned to address market opportunities across the world, including disadvantaged and rural communities which often lack the resources to address local water contamination.

“Continuously enhancing the manufacturing of our MNE technologies has always been a key element of our company’s operational excellence strategy," said Fatemeh Shirazi, CEO & CTO at Microvi. “As the speed, efficiency and throughput of our underlying manufacturing processes continue to increase, so too will our company’s reach and ability to rapidly respond to global market opportunities with our revolutionary solutions.”

This project is built on the framework of a successfully completed National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) project, where an enhanced cometabolism-based biological technology was developed to overcome the limitations of conventional treatment systems. This new technology, developed under Microvi’s proprietary MicroNiche Engineering (MNE) platform, cost-effectively degrades a range of hazardous organic compounds into harmless byproducts instead of producing a concentrated secondary waste stream.

The new funding helps advance Microvi’s mission to address harmful contaminants that are not effectively treatable using existing technologies and will further drive the commercialization of Microvi’s portfolio of bio-solutions across the water, wastewater, and bio-based chemical sectors.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov.

About the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)

NIEHS supports research to understand the effects of the environment on human health and is part of the National Institutes of Health. For more information on NIEHS or environmental health topics, visit www.niehs.nih.gov.

About Microvi

Microvi is a transformative biology company based in the San Francisco Bay Area that delivers next-generation biotechnologies for the water, wastewater, bio-based chemicals, biofuels and biopharma industries. Microvi offers commercial technologies around the world to reduce waste, increase productivity and provide disruptive economics across the value chain. Learn more at www.microvi.com.