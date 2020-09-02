Latest IDG Research Explores Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Trends Amid the Pandemic

Research to be released at CIO’s September virtual event: The New Business Process Mandate: AI & Automation

Boston, MA, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – shares a glimpse into organizational Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) initiatives from the results of a recent IDG MarketPulse survey. The senior level IT executive respondents all noted that their organization is either currently or interested in adopting AI/ML technology. The research reveals organizations' current activity around AI/ML – whether these technologies are in production or being actively researched, how these technologies will be deployed, and the challenges that are associated with the adoption.



AI/ML Adoption Plans

As IT and business leaders have learned that their organizations need to be prepared for anything due to the pandemic, it has become clear that AI/ML is a business necessity for agility. These tools have the ability to process information at a higher speed than humans, and perhaps with fewer errors due to the algorithms put in place. This allows IT and business leaders to quickly understand their problem and ultimately execute a plan faster. Looking at the activity around AI/ML adoption based on this study, the majority of organizations are in the researching and piloting stages (57%). However, a solid percentage already have this technology in place either enterprise wide or within a business unit/division (42%).

Deployments Around AI/ML

Many organizations are relying on their tech team to bring AI/ML projects to fruition. Close to 1/3 (32%) say that their organization will use their own development resources to build AI/ML solutions in the public cloud, followed by those that say they will use their own development resources to build AI/ML solutions in-house. Organizations are embracing AI/ML applications for a wide variety of initiatives, including social media sentiment analysis, automation of clerical tasks (RPA), automation of IT tasks, and predictive analytics.

“The reason AI and machine learning are so exciting is that they can be applied across almost all of computing – to reduce the drudgery of rote tasks and to offer new functionality that would be impossible otherwise,” says Eric Knorr, Editor in Chief, IDG Communications, Inc. “Businesses are finally realizing that these technologies have little to do with human intelligence in our current era and a whole lot to do with recognizing patterns in data, which has enormous potential to increase the speed of decision-making and innovation.”

Challenges Associated with AI/ML

When asked about the greatest AI/ML challenges that IT leaders face, the majority said the integration and cost aspects of these solutions pose concern. While these concerns along with others may hinder some adoption plans, now is the time to set forth an AI/ML strategy. According to CIO’s Pandemic Business Impact Survey , 24% of organizations plan to hire for AI/ML skills in the next 12-18 months, which is the third most sought after skill behind cloud computing and cybersecurity.

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

