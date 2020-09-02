The Moments Memory Care Community is First in Minnesota to Install State-of-the-Art Sanitization Solutions

Healthe‘s® groundbreaking technology uses Far-UVC 222 for continuous sanitization

/EIN News/ -- Lakeville, MN, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first in the state to utilize Far-UVC lighting technology as an added safeguard during the global COVID-19 pandemic, The Moments, a 32-suite specialty memory care community, announced today the installation of Healthe Entry™ and Healthe Space™ Cylinders as part of an innovative solution to protect the health of its residents, employees and essential caregivers.

The Healthe Entry™ is a free-standing walkthrough arch that uses Far-UVC 222 light, which can be used in occupied indoor environments, to inactivate bacteria and viruses on clothing and other items in as little as 20 seconds. Located in the main entryway of The Moments, the Entry portal will disinfect the clothing and personal belongings of staff, residents and essential caregivers before they enter the living community.

The Moments is the first senior living community in the county to install the Healthe Space™ Cylinder pendant lights, which also uses Far-UVC 222 technology to effectively provide passive and ongoing sanitation of air and surfaces in occupied areas while also offering comfortable illumination.

These added safeguards to the ongoing cleaning, sanitizing and health protocols already in place will decrease the risk of introducing harmful microbes into The Moments community.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents and staff. They are our family,” said Elizabeth Wright, founder of The Moments. “Time with loved ones is precious and healing for our residents – we wanted the most innovative solutions in place to protect them and prioritize their safety during this pandemic.”

“Our hope is that community living facilities, schools and businesses throughout Minnesota will look to us as a model to replicate,” said Wright.

Far-UVC 222 lighting has been shown to inactivate up to 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria and is currently used in some of the most challenging public settings, including government facilities, tourist attractions, business offices, restaurants and NFL training facilities.

“We are pleased to be working with The Moments to bring our sanitization solutions to their community,” said Healthe Executive Chairman Abe Morris. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on older Americans. We are pleased to be able to help The Moments deploy an aggressive, multi-layered approach to safeguarding their community utilizing our best-in-class technology.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Moments has been proactive in implementing rigorous cleaning, sanitation and operational procedures to ensure the highest level of precaution.

Additional Far-UVC 222 Healthe Entry™ solutions will be installed in The Moments 60-suite campus expansion, scheduled for completion in 2021.

About The Moments

The Moments, located in Lakeville, Minn., is a first-of-its-kind specialized memory care community using a sensory approach to create a sustainable level of wellbeing for its residents. Featuring 5-star hospitality standards, high-acuity specialized clinical services, 24-hour nursing, an on-site chef, daily housekeeping, and life enrichment programming. The philosophy and practices were guided by science to care for those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia as well as their caregivers and extended families. The Moments opened a 32-suite community in December 2017 and a 60-suite campus expansion is in progress with completion slated for 2021. For more information, visit www.themoments.com.

About Healthe

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Healthe Inc. 321-779-5520 press@healtheinc.com