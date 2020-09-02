Radius Health to Participate in the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference and Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS) today announced its participation in the following conferences in September 2020.



Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on September 9 and 10. Radius Health management will host virtual meetings with investors during the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15 and provide a virtual corporate update through a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET on the same day.

A live webcast of the fireside presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius Health

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes the investigational use of abaloparatide injection for the treatment of men with osteoporosis, an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis; the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-eceptor positive breast cancer, outlicensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD140, a non-steroidal, selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) under investigation for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .