CubeSmart Launches Mobile App

The CubeSmart Mobile App enables customers to manage their self storage experience from wherever they are

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, introduces the CubeSmart Mobile App, a simple, convenient option for customers to manage their storage experience. Utilizing the CubeSmart Mobile App, customers have the ability to access their gate code, pay bills, set up AutoPay, check account balances and payment history, manage passwords, and receive push notifications with important information – all from the convenience of their mobile phone.

“Our goal is to make our customers’ storage experience as easy as possible, giving them options to interact with us in the way that they prefer,” said Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer of CubeSmart. “This mobile app is our newest way of enhancing the customer experience by enabling them to control nearly all of their rental needs from their own device.”

The CubeSmart Mobile App was created with the customer in mind. It is designed to put things such as access codes and account status at their fingertips and remove any stress they may have about forgotten bills, misplaced codes, or office hours. Now, customers can control and manage many of their regular interactions with CubeSmart in a contact-free manner, anytime, anywhere. For existing customers, CubeSmart provides the app as a single, digital location to manage their storage needs – from checking their account status and preferences to receiving notifications. For new customers (or customers looking to expand their space), the CubeSmart Mobile App can also be used to reserve and complete a rental quickly and digitally.

The CubeSmart Mobile app can be downloaded on the App Store® or on Google Play by searching for “CubeSmart” now or visit https://www.cubesmart.com/mobileapp/ for more information.

Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,266 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Josh Schutzer

(610) 535-5479