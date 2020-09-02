Pele Francis Shows How to Live the Millennial Dream With The E-Com Mastermind

/EIN News/ -- Brisbane, Australia, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the ultimate millennial dream? Young entrepreneurs dream of being their own bosses, traveling the world, and having enough money that they never need to look at the price tag.

Pele Francis has achieved all of that and more. His success came after he realized his potential and decided to pursue it at all cost.



Pele, much like any other average twenty-something, was working himself to the bone at over 50 hours a week for an average salary. However, he had the gnawing sensation that there was more out there for him.



In 2017, he dipped his toe into the world of e-commerce. After 11 full months of research, Pele had accumulated enough information to build his first sales funnel.



He launched his first e-commerce store on November 21, 2017 and it made over $1,100 in a single afternoon. To Pele’s surprise, the money kept coming in and even doubling.



On the third day, when he was sure that this wasn’t a one-time occurrence, The now ecom ceo called up his boss and quit his job. It was then and there that he decided to transform his life.



Achieving financial freedom and location independence



Once Pele began his e-commerce career, there was no turning back. He quickly mastered the best practices in the industry and soon, Pele was managing over $4,000,000 worth of e-commerce businesses.



“I had entered an entirely different reality,” he recalls, adding, “I also wanted to pass my knowledge to others and share the secrets that got me to where I am today.”



Pele launched The E-Com Mastermind: a training program for those who want to be their own bosses while working online. So far, the program has taught over 250 people and made five millionaires out of ordinary folks.



Pele’s life was certainly not always so abundant, though. His childhood was riddled with scarcity. “My parents didn’t have much. I loved Cadbury chocolate so much but could only afford the cheapest, 25 cent bar I could find,” he recalls.



Remembering where he comes from always helps Pele look toward the future with hope and determination. His spirit is indomitable.



About The E-Com Mastermind: Building an empire based on passion and determination



While e-commerce is certainly one of Pele’s biggest passions, his legacy will be mentorship. Through his various programs, including The E-Commerce Mastermind and his newest venture, IG Mastery Pro, he is giving invaluable advice to a countless number of people.



“I want to spread positivity, enthusiasm, and show people that it’s possible to design the life of your dreams while still following your passion,” he shares.



Pele Francis is looking forward to being a role model for many more and continuing to inspire business enthusiasts.



You can follow Pele on Instagram @pele_vuitton where he shares daily ecom tips to help you with your business!

Attachment

Media contact information: Pele Francis The E-Com Mastermind https://www.instagram.com/pele_vuitton pelesmastermind.igmasterypro.com/ecomceo