CaptionCall Mobile App Offers Unfettered, Untethered Communication

Because accurate conversations are crucial – wherever you are

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With today’s announcement of the new CaptionCall Mobile app, callers who need captions to understand voice calls can now have real-time conversations while on the go, untethered from a landline phone. The no-cost app is available to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captioned telephone service, including existing CaptionCall customers. Downloading the mobile voice captioning app is easy, and online registration and access to services can be obtained in a matter of minutes.



Scott Wood, CEO of CaptionCall, the leader in mobile captioning, adds, “People who use CaptionCall services want to experience life – and their conversations – in any location. Our new Mobile app offers callers the flexibility and confidence to independently place and receive calls, including calls to emergency services or loved ones, wherever and whenever they want.”

The CaptionCall Mobile app gives callers, including those with hearing aids, an expanded conversational experience. The CaptionCall Mobile app offers:

Real-time, easy-to-read captioning

Adjustable font

Incoming call alerts

A record of all incoming and outgoing calls

The option to import the phone’s and CaptionCall Contacts, for easy dialing

The option to save and later review important information from saved calls

To download the app and read a step-by-step tutorial about the installation process, visit https://captioncall.com . For additional information, contact CaptionCall Customer Support at 1-877-557-2227.

CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. CaptionCall also offers a CaptionCall landline phone that works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

Press Contact Ann Bardsley CaptionCall 801-287-9400 abardsley@sorenson.com