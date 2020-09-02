Associa Nevada South Client Hosts Community Outreach Event

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South client community, Manzanita HOA, recently hosted a community outreach event for Manzanita staff, residents, and community members, to promote positive police-community relationships.

The community outreach event, organized by an Associa community manager and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), was created to promote peace and unity, connect local law enforcement with residents, and encourage the community to engage in critical conversations with police. The Manzanita community manager and LVMPD worked together to plan, promote, and set up the event. Associa Direct Connect, a division of Associa that connects Associa-managed communities with entertainment offerings, provided the food, drinks, and snacks for the event, while Associa Nevada South mailed flyers to all residents, inviting them to participate.

Over 100 people attended the community gathering, where community members met local law enforcement, children explored police vehicles, and everyone was able to participate in a united effort to celebrate peace and unity.

“Associa Nevada South doesn’t just manage communities. We are also committed to strengthening them through strategic efforts that promote community spirit and connect residents through a sense of unity,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Nevada South president. “We are proud to see the positive impact this event had on the Manzanita residents and their relationship with local law enforcement. Presenting the community members and police with an opportunity to connect in a meaningful way is just an example of our dedication to bettering the communities we manage.”

