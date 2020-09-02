Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
eGain Reports 34% Growth in SaaS Revenue for Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2020.

“We are pleased to report strong financial performance across the board for our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “While the short-term economic outlook is uncertain, given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are bullish thanks to accelerating demand for digital customer engagement and our product leadership.”

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • SaaS revenue was $15.5 million, up 34% year over year.
  • SaaS and professional services revenue was $17.2 million, up 30% year over year and comprised 91% of total revenue.
  • Total revenue was $19.0 million, up 13% year over year.
  • GAAP net income was $2.2 million, or $0.07 per share on a diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $166,000, or $0.01 per share on a diluted basis, for Q4 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $2.7 million, or $0.08 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $659,000, or $0.02 per share on a diluted basis, for Q4 2019.
  • Cash provided by operations was $5.6 million, compared to cash used in operations of $1.0 million in Q4 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Full Year Financial Highlights

  • SaaS revenue was $56.8 million, up 27% year over year.
  • SaaS and professional services revenue was $63.4 million, up 22% year over year, and comprised 87% of total revenue.
  • Total revenue was $72.7 million, up 8% year over year.
  • GAAP net income was $7.2 million, or $0.23 per share on a diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.14 per share on a diluted basis, for fiscal 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $9.3 million, or $0.29 per share on a diluted basis, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million, or $0.21 per share on a diluted basis, for fiscal 2019.
  • Cash provided by operations for the year was $14.1 million, up 100% from cash provided by operations of $7.0 million in fiscal 2019.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30, 2020, was $46.6 million, up 46% compared to $31.9 million as of June 30, 2019.

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ending September 30, 2020, eGain expects:

  • SaaS revenue of between $15.5 million to $16.0 million, which would represent growth between 25% and 29% year over year;
  • SaaS and professional services revenue of between $17.0 million and $17.6 million, which would represent growth of between 21% and 25% year over year;
  • Total revenue of $18.6 million to $19.3 million, which would represent growth between 8% and 12% year over year;
  • GAAP net income of $1.1 million to $2.1 million, or $0.03 to $0.06 per share on a diluted basis; and
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million to $2.6 million, or $0.05 to $0.08 per share on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year results today via teleconference at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial 800-367-2403 (US and Canada) or +1 334-777-6978 (international) and give the participant passcode 7989267. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be accessible on the “Investor relations” section of the Company’s website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications helps clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include our beliefs regarding demand for our products and services, including, without limitation: our beliefs regarding solid business pipeline and our market opportunity; and our expectations with respect to revenue growth and non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks associated with current economic uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to its effect on customer demand for the Company’s products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with the transition to a work-from-home environment; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; current general economic and market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and otherwise, which may adversely affect our industry; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing data privacy and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 12, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com


             
eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
             
             
       June 30,       June 30, 
    2020    2019 
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 46,609     $ 31,860  
Restricted cash     6       7  
Accounts receivable, net     22,708       20,411  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net     1,066       740  
Prepaid expenses     2,514       2,517  
Other current assets     617       1,054  
Total current assets     73,520       56,589  
Property and equipment, net     713       525  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,962        
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion     2,380       1,777  
Intangible assets, net     26       294  
Goodwill     13,186       13,186  
Other assets     918       1,383  
Total assets   $ 93,705     $ 73,754  
             
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 2,429     $ 4,173  
Accrued compensation     7,916       5,480  
Accrued liabilities     3,423       2,353  
Operating lease liabilities     1,753        
Deferred revenue     36,644       30,688  
Total current liabilities     52,165       42,694  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     4,826       5,801  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     1,385        
Other long term liabilities     688       952  
Total liabilities     59,064       49,447  
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock     31       31  
Additional paid-in capital     374,399       371,099  
Notes receivable from stockholders     (90 )     (88 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,631 )     (1,459 )
Accumulated deficit     (338,068 )     (345,276 )
Total stockholders' equity     34,641       24,307  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 93,705     $ 73,754  
             


                           
eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                           
                           
      Three Months Ended   Year Ended
      June 30,    June 30, 
         2020        2019        2020        2019  
Revenue:                          
Subscription     $ 17,296     $ 15,144     $ 66,129     $ 60,013  
Professional services       1,734       1,679       6,600       7,219  
Total revenue       19,030       16,823       72,729       67,232  
Cost of revenue:                          
Cost of subscription       3,352       4,265       14,398       14,976  
Cost of professional services       1,671       1,502       6,683       6,865  
Total cost of revenue       5,023       5,767       21,081       21,841  
    Gross profit       14,007       11,056       51,648       45,391  
Operating expenses:                          
Research and development       4,383       3,593       16,638       14,369  
Sales and marketing       5,001       4,596       19,623       17,302  
General and administrative       2,070       2,016       7,981       8,198  
Total operating expenses       11,454       10,205       44,242       39,869  
Income from operations       2,553       851       7,406       5,522  
Interest income (expense), net       11       130       395       (319 )
Other income (expense), net       141       (13 )     185       (202 )
Income before income tax provision       2,705       968       7,986       5,001  
Income tax provision       (554 )     (802 )     (778 )     (833 )
Net income     $ 2,151     $ 166     $ 7,208     $ 4,168  
                           
Per share information:                          
Earnings income per share:                          
Basic     $ 0.07     $ 0.01     $ 0.24     $ 0.15  
Diluted     $ 0.07     $ 0.01     $ 0.23     $ 0.14  
Weighted average shares used in computation:                          
Basic       30,742       30,344       30,620       28,579  
Diluted       32,159       31,915       31,956       30,363  
                           
Summary of stock-based compensation included in the costs and expenses above:                          
Cost of revenue     $ 57     $ 82     $ 205     $ 323  
Research and development       158       132       706       519  
Sales and marketing       129       132       551       313  
General and administrative       125       80       399       468  
Total stock-based compensation     $ 469     $ 426     $ 1,861     $ 1,623  
                           
Summary of amortization of purchased intangibles from business combinations in the costs and expenses above:                          
Cost of revenue     $ 67     $ 67     $ 268     $ 268  
Research and development                         170  
Total amortization of intangible assets     $ 67     $ 67     $ 268     $ 438  
                           


                         
eGain Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
       2020      2019      2020      2019
Income from operations   $ 2,553   $ 851   $ 7,406   $ 5,522
Add:                        
Stock-based compensation     469     426     1,861     1,623
Amortization of intangible assets     67     67     268     438
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 3,089   $ 1,344   $ 9,535   $ 7,583
                         
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
    2020      2019      2020      2019
Net income   $ 2,151   $ 166   $ 7,208   $ 4,168
Add:                        
Stock-based compensation     469     426     1,861     1,623
Amortization of intangible assets     67     67     268     438
Non-GAAP net income   $ 2,687   $ 659   $ 9,337   $ 6,229
Per share information:                        
Non-GAAP earnings per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.09   $ 0.02   $ 0.30   $ 0.22
Diluted   $ 0.08   $ 0.02   $ 0.29   $ 0.21
Weighted-average shares used in computation:                        
Basic     30,742     30,344     30,620     28,579
Diluted     32,159     31,915     31,956     30,363
                         


 
eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited) 
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,
 		    Growth Rates   Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]  
    2020     2019          
Revenue:                           
SaaS revenue   $ 15,515     $ 11,572     34%   35%
Legacy revenue     1,781       3,572     (50%)   (50%)
GAAP subscription     17,296       15,144     14%   15%
GAAP professional services     1,734       1,679     3%   4%
Total GAAP revenue   $ 19,030     $ 16,823     13%   14%
                         
SaaS and professional services revenue:                        
SaaS revenue   $ 15,515     $ 11,572     34%   35%
Professional Services     1,734       1,679     3%   4%
Total SaaS and professional services revenue   $ 17,249     $ 13,251     30%   31%
                         
Cost of Revenue:                           
GAAP subscription   $ 3,352     $ 4,265          
Add back:                        
Amortization of intangible assets     (67 )     (67 )        
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 3,285     $ 4,198          
                         
GAAP professional services   $ 1,671     $ 1,502          
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (57 )     (82 )        
Non-GAAP professional services   $ 1,614     $ 1,420          
                         
GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 5,023     $ 5,767          
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (57 )     (82 )        
Amortization of intangible assets     (67 )     (67 )        
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 4,899     $ 5,618     (13%)   (11%)
                         
Gross Profit:                        
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 14,011     $ 10,946          
Non-GAAP professional services     120       259          
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 14,131     $ 11,205     26%   27%
                         
Operating expenses:                        
GAAP research and development   $ 4,383     $ 3,593          
Add back:                        
 Stock-based compensation expense     (158 )     (132 )        
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets     -       -          
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 4,225     $ 3,461     22%   24%
                         
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 5,001     $ 4,596          
Add back:                        
 Stock-based compensation expense     (129 )     (132 )        
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets           -          
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 4,872     $ 4,464     9%   15%
                         
GAAP general and administrative   $ 2,070     $ 2,016          
Add back:                        
 Stock-based compensation expense     (125 )     (80 )        
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets                    
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 1,945     $ 1,936     0%   1%
                         
GAAP operating expenses   $ 11,454     $ 10,205          
Add back:                        
 Stock-based compensation expense     (412 )     (344 )        
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets                    
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 11,042     $ 9,861     12%   16%
                         

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

 
eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                         
                         
    Twelve Months Ended June 30,
 		    Growth Rates   Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]  
    2020     2019          
Revenue:                           
SaaS revenue   $ 56,793     $ 44,788     27%   28%
Legacy revenue     9,336       15,225     (39%)   (38%)
GAAP subscription     66,129       60,013     10%   11%
GAAP professional services     6,600       7,219     (9%)   (8%)
Total GAAP revenue   $ 72,729     $ 67,232     8%   9%
                         
SaaS and professional services revenue:                        
SaaS revenue   $ 56,793     $ 44,788     27%   28%
Professional Services     6,600       7,219     (9%)   (8%)
Total SaaS and professional services revenue   $ 63,393     $ 52,007     22%   23%
                         
Cost of Revenue:                           
GAAP subscription   $ 14,398     $ 14,976          
Add back:                        
Amortization of intangible assets     (268 )     (268 )        
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 14,130     $ 14,708          
                         
GAAP professional services   $ 6,683     $ 6,865          
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (205 )     (323 )        
Non-GAAP professional services   $ 6,478     $ 6,542          
                         
GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 21,081     $ 21,841          
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (205 )     (323 )        
Amortization of intangible assets     (268 )     (268 )        
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 20,608     $ 21,250     (3%)   (2%)
                         
Gross Profit:                        
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 51,999     $ 45,305          
Non-GAAP professional services     122       678          
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 52,121     $ 45,983     13%   14%
                         
Operating expenses:                        
GAAP research and development   $ 16,638     $ 14,369          
Add back:                        
 Stock-based compensation expense     (706 )     (519 )        
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets     -       (170 )        
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 15,932     $ 13,680     16%   17%
                         
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 19,623     $ 17,302          
Add back:                        
 Stock-based compensation expense     (551 )     (313 )        
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets                    
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 19,072     $ 16,989     12%   14%
                         
GAAP general and administrative   $ 7,981     $ 8,198          
Add back:                        
 Stock-based compensation expense     (399 )     (468 )        
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets                    
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 7,582     $ 7,730     (2%)   (1%)
                         
GAAP operating expenses   $ 44,242     $ 39,869          
Add back:                        
 Stock-based compensation expense     (1,656 )     (1,300 )        
 Amortization of acquired intangible assets           (170 )        
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 42,586     $ 38,399     11%   12%
                         

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

