Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,252 in the last 365 days.

Ultracore Brands Announces Release of New Male Health Supplement Called Ultra Boost

/EIN News/ -- Next evolution male sexual health supplement boosts blood flow for optimum performance

MANHATTAN, New York, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- UltraCore Brands today announced the release of the next-generation male sexual health supplement ULTRA BOOST® to its Male UltraCore Supplements lineup.

ULTRA BOOST® is packed with all-natural ingredients that are formulated with impeccable precision to deliver a blood flow and performance boost through its proprietary L-Arginine blend, including the following:

  • A-AKG (Arginine Alpha-Ketoglutarate)
  • A-KIC (Arginine Ketoisocaporate)
  • OKG (Ornithine Alpha-Ketoglutarate)
  • GKG (Glutamine Alpha-Ketoglutarate)

This formula includes a high-performance blood flow boosting technology developed exclusively by the company that released the critically-acclaimed bestselling male enhancement supplement in Male UltraCore®.

"It gets harder for men to stay in shape and enjoy a healthy sex life as they age. ULTRA BOOST® was developed precisely for that. It's the next generation of male performance enhancement as you know it. Any place, anytime, anywhere," said John Giardino, CEO of UltraCore Brands. "It's the ultimate competitive edge for sexual performance," he adds.

For more information about UltraCore Brands, visit their website at www.ultracorebrands.com.

About UltraCore Brands

UltraCore Brands is a men's health and wellness company dedicated to providing men with a multitude of options to enhance their physical and mental well-being. UltraCore Brands offers innovative workout programs, meal programs, and a full line of supplements designed to drive men to their full potential.

Contact

UltraCore Brands
Media: contact@ultracorebrands.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Ultracore Brands Announces Release of New Male Health Supplement Called Ultra Boost

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.