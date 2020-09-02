Credit Acceptance Wins Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness® Award

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness®. This award recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness.

The Best and Brightest in Wellness® award highlights companies that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement, and evaluate efforts in team member wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work. The winners list may be viewed at thebestandbrightest.com .

This is the seventh workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For (last seven years in a row)

Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (last six years in a row)

National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (last eight years in a row)

2020 Nevada Top Workplaces

Computerworld 100 Best Places to Work in IT (six-time winner)

Crain’s Fast 50 (last seven years in a row)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About the Best and Brightest in Wellness ®

The Best and Brightest in Wellness® is an innovative initiative that recognizes and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness. This unique program highlights companies, schools, faith-based groups, and organizations that promote a culture of wellness; and those that plan, implement, and evaluate efforts in employee wellness to make their business and the community a healthier place to live and work. All companies, no matter what type, can be a Best and Brightest in Wellness® by building better business, creating richer lives, and growing stronger communities.

