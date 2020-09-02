Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,252 in the last 365 days.

OPKO Health to Participate in Two September Investment Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • 13th Annual Barrington Research Fall Conference, September 9, 2020. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group video conference calls with investors during the event.
     
  • H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference, September 14 - 16, 2020. Management will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of OPKO’s website here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

OPKO Health to Participate in Two September Investment Conferences

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.