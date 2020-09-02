OPKO Health to Participate in Two September Investment Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



13 th Annual Barrington Research Fall Conference, September 9, 2020. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group video conference calls with investors during the event.



Management will be available for one-on-one and small group video conference calls with investors during the event. H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference, September 14 - 16, 2020. Management will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of OPKO’s website here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations

Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100

ybriggs@lhai.com

or

Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100

bvoss@lhai.com