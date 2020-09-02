Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on September 30, 2020 to unitholders of record on September 15, 2020 in the following amounts per share.                                                               

Share Class  Ticker  Amount Per Share
     
Capital Unit TXT.UN $0.00788
Preferred Security TXT.PR.A $0.19531

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

 

Primary Logo

