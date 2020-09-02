Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LPL Financial to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA), today announced that Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 16.  

The virtual presentation takes place at 12 p.m. EST. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investor.lpl.com, with a replay available on the website beginning two hours after the presentation. The replay will remain available through Oct. 7.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Investor Relations – Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations – Jeff Mochal, (704) 733-3589
investor.lpl.com/contactus.cfm

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


