Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in September Investment Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases, today announced it will participate in three investor conferences in September 2020, including presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually on September 14-16, 2020.



Conference Presentation Details

Conference: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: September 14, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea’s president and chief executive officer

Location: http://ir.aegleabio.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

To access the live and archived webcast, visit the Presentations & Events section of the Company’s website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. Replays of the webcast will be available for 30 days thereafter.

Conference Participation Details

Conference: Wells Fargo 15th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: September 9-10, 2020

Participants: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea’s president and chief executive officer and Charles N. York II, M.B.A., Aeglea’s chief financial officer



Conference: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 15-17, 2020

Participants: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea’s president and chief executive officer and Charles N. York II, M.B.A., Aeglea’s chief financial officer

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and other high burden diseases. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in the second quarter of 2020. Aeglea has an active discovery platform, with the most advanced program for Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Boothe, Ph.D.

Director, Corporate Communications

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

512.399.5458

media@aegleabio.com