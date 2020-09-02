Court Seeks Comments on New Standards for Custody Evaluators
The Ohio Supreme Court is asking for public comment until Oct. 16 on proposed amendments to the Rules of Superintendence that would establish standards for custody evaluators in domestic relations and juvenile courts.
A custody evaluator is an objective, impartial, qualified mental health professional appointed by the court to perform a child custody evaluation.
Comments on the proposed amendments should be submitted in writing by Oct. 16 to:
Kyana Pierson, Policy Counsel Ohio Supreme Court 65 South Front Street, 6th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215-3431 or CustodyEvaluatorPublicComment@sc.ohio.gov