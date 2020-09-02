Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 2 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,260,400), deaths (30,065), and recoveries (1,001,581) by region:
Central (54,451 cases; 1,043 deaths; 46,284 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,711; 62; 1,790), Chad (1,017; 77; 884), Congo (4,628; 81"; 3,748), DRC (10,114; 260; 9,347), Equatorial Guinea (4,965; 83; 4,390), Gabon (8,533; 53; 7,264), Sao Tome & Principe (896; 15; 853)
Eastern (135,986; 2,713; 74,331): Comoros (423; 7; 410), Djibouti (5,387; 60; 5,327), Eritrea (319; 0; 284), Ethiopia (53,304; 828; 19,487), Kenya (34,315; 577; 20,211), Madagascar (14,957; 195; 13,915), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,142; 16; 2,044), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,310; 97; 2,579), South Sudan (2,527; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,112; 32; 1,528)
Northern (233,948; 8,633; 164,097): Algeria (44,833; 1,518; 31,493), Egypt (99,115; 5,440; 73,828), Libya (15,156; 250; 1,746), Mauritania (7,075; 159; 6,464), Morocco (63,781; 1,184; 48,922), Tunisia (3,963; 80; 1,624), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20)
Southern (674,557; 15,273; 581,329): Angola (2,624; 107; 1,063), Botswana (1,724; 6; 493), Eswatini (4,618; 94; 3,562), Lesotho (1,085; 31; 528), Malawi (5,576; 175; 3,420), Mozambique (4,039; 23; 2,283), Namibia (7,692; 81; 3,327), south Africa (628,259; 14,263; 549,933), Zambia (12,381; 290; 11,479), Zimbabwe (6,559; 203; 5,241)
Western (161,458; 2,403; 135,540): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,375; 55; 1,075), Cape Verde (3,970; 40; 3,423), Cöte d'Ivoire (18,103; 117; 16,814), Gambia (3,029; 96; 1,146), Ghana (44,460; 276; 43,121), Guinea (9,479; 59; 8,527), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,305; 82; 1,158), Mali (2,777; 126; 2,178), Niger (1,176; 69; 1,088), Nigeria (54,247; 1,023; 42,010), Senegal (13,743; 287; 9,506), Sierra Leone (2,028; 71; 1,594), Togo (1,416; 28; 1,035)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).