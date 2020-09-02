Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,251 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Minister of Foreign Affairs to attend virtual G20 Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting - Strengthening International Cooperation Across Borders

Global Affairs Canada Download logo

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that he will attend a virtual G20 Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting on September 3, 2020.

The Minister is looking forward to discussing with his counterparts the lessons learned from the global pandemic and enhancing G20 coordination in response to COVID-19, including in areas such as ensuring the movement of critical goods across borders, repatriation of citizens and assisting the most vulnerable.

The Minister will also take this opportunity to note the importance of working together to restore global economic stability and ensure sustainable global economic growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.

You just read:

Coronavirus: Minister of Foreign Affairs to attend virtual G20 Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting - Strengthening International Cooperation Across Borders

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.