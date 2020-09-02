KNOW is Changing the World, One Woman at a Time

Sarah Benken is passionate about supporting women, specifically high-achieving businesswomen that are overworked and lacking community with like-minded women.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Sarah Benken found success in her business, but the lack of connections left her wanting more. As a highly motivated and dynamic achiever, she longed for collaboration and conversation with like-minded businesswomen. She never quite felt like she fit into the mold that was presented to her. With that in mind, she did something about it. Sarah created the community she’d been in search of, so other female entrepreneurs would have a place to come together and learn from one another.



KNOW is about lifting each other up and reaching new heights in business success. Through lessons, tips, and collaboration, the community has helped countless women thrive and move their business goals forward.

She’s built and branded a company that found great success. By empowering other women, she hopes those who join her in her community KNOW can blast through glass ceilings and grow their business stronger than they thought possible. With tips and lessons from women who’ve been there and can help show them the way, it’s a community that offers a generous educational value.

What’s different about Sarah’s mission is that she isn’t selling a high-dollar course like so many gurus online. The site has helped countless women through generous collaboration, sharing lessons with one another, and helping others in the group. And while that’s been rewarding, she wanted to do more. In fact, come Fall 2020, she’ll have a non-profit organization [KNOW Cares] that aims in helping women excel with leadership opportunities, education, emergency relief funds for female business owners, and more. She hopes that her global effort brings opportunities to women in the 2nd and 3rd world countries, as well.

She’s been recognized in over 40 print magazines for her business work, as well as being voted as Mom of the Week with Charlotte Moms and the Charlotte Observer. There’s no slowing her down. In fact, she also teaches pregnant teens to help them learn business basics and to expand their knowledge which gives them a solid foundation. She’s making a valuable impact on her own community, in her online community, and around the world.

The KNOW Women offers both offline and online experiences. You can see the full list of cities where there are local groups or choose to participate in the online community. With the community’s KNOW Book, they highlight successful women so others can see what is possible. The KNOW Collaborative is about lifting each other up, helping one another, and paying things forward. It’s about women linking arms and being there for one another. The KNOW Société is the online portion of KNOW. It’s a supportive and welcoming environment for everybody, and they do mean everybody. In fact, there’s a diversity committee to make sure they’re sensitive to the needs and issues of everybody regardless of sex, age, religion, race, and so many other factors. It’s all about connection, collaboration, and community, and they’d love for you to join them.

Learn more about Sarah Benken and KNOW today.

Company name: KNOW

Email Address : hello@knowpublications.com

Website URL : www.theknowwomen.com

Instagram URL : @sarahbenken

@the.know.women





Attachment

Email Address: hello@knowpublications.com