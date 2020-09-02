IDG Communications’ Editorial Team Takes Home 7 Tabbie Awards for Editorial & Design Excellence

Quality Matters: CIO, CSO & Network World all rank in Best B2B website category

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is pleased to announce that IDG earned seven Tabbie awards from Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI), including five awards for CIO. The awards celebrate editorial and design in the B2B publishing landscape. Particularly noteworthy, CIO , CSO and Network World all received recognition in the Best B2B website category.



“As an editorial team, our goal is always to provide the tech community with the highest caliber insights they need to advance their careers and technology adoption at their organizations,” said Eric Knorr, Editor in Chief – Enterprise, IDG Communications, Inc. “These awards, specifically the 2020 Best B2B Website recognition, are a testament to our belief that quality content is the foundation for forging connections with our audiences that are meaningful, memorable and valuable.”

As a global awards competition—with entries coming from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa—the awards represent the best in B2B journalism and design. This recognition is in addition to the 57 national and regional Azbee Awards that the IDG Communications, Inc. team earned earlier this year from the American Society of Business Publication Editors – more than all tech publishers combined. An emphasis on quality distinguishes IDG and is the foundation for the most powerful relationships with the IT community.

“I am so proud of the exceptional work that our talented designers have created in combination with our editorial efforts,” said Amy Bennett, Executive Editor, CIO. “As a collaborative team, our innovative design, coupled with our quality content, achieve a higher standard of journalism. It’s gratifying to be recognized for these efforts to serve our readers.”

2020 Tabbie Award Recap

CIO

CSO

2020 Best B2B Website – CSOonline.com (Honorable Mention)

Network World

2020 Best B2B Website – NetworkWorld.com (Honorable Mention)

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

