Lukas Tsimopoulos; A 20 Year Old Passing the Online Golden Torch to Others

Australia, Sept. 02, 2020 -- Lukas Tsimopoulos had a pilot light burning deep inside him from a very early age. That light remained ubiquitous, in the midst of constant frustrations felt throughout his adolescent development: He felt confined within the context of school; confined by not finding a fuller expression to his innate gift of intuition, especially around matters of meeting others' needs; and confined by working the traditional 9 to 5 timeframe for the family business. But within it all, he endured that inner suffering. He not only survived, but he continues to thrive.



The Pilot Light



Lukas, at 14 years young, had already embarked on an entrepreneurial road map: He was selling a few different products on eBay. He admits the beginning of his online activity was solely out of boredom. But from those endeavors, years later, having expanded his product and client base, he discovered the technique of Dropshipping. And from that point on, his business branched into several businesses.



Lukas is a learned person in business. Yet, his education in business did not come from having earned a University business degree. This was a deliberate choice of his, not to extend his public education past high school. That pilot light of his, was his business beacon, reflecting off waters ahead, not yet traversed. He had early on in his life, quickly discovered that most of what he needed to learn was already “learned.” More accurately stated, as Lukas himself claimed when addressing a question pertaining to what his biggest challenges have been, he insists that it was imperative to, “Unlearn what you’ve previously been taught”.



There is a twin source to Lukas’ pilot light: Establishing his online business from anywhere in the world, and earning a “location-neutral income.” In learning about the near infinite power of doing business online, Lukas exclaims, “Sometimes it’s ludicrous to even think that you can literally make money from your phone/laptop at home, without ever having to even leave your own home. It’s a crazy idea, which is unreasonable to an extent.” There remains a child-like enthusiasm within Lukas, as he accumulates businesses and wealth. While that twin pilot light is personal, it’s always used with others in mind.



The Online Boiler Has Been Fully Lit - Everywhere



Lukas has gone from selling “trendy products” on eBay during his formative years; to expanding his product line within a few years, mostly within the niche of health and beauty products for women, along with learning the benefits of Dropshipping. Through it all, Lukas’ success has been built on “trial and error,” risk, and occasional failures. But at the pinnacle of that success pyramid, is the primordial value of remaining consistent in delivering service to his clients, along with maintaining a primary focus on “solving people’s problems.”



Beyond the products that Lukas sells online, at the gut of Lukas’ businesses is an active search for people who are like minded, interested to be as successful as he had become. This is why he responds to every message he gets on his personal Instagram profile. He wants to build a legacy of like-minded business oriented individuals who, overall, just want to grow in all aspects of life. And it is why he documents his journey online: To make other entrepreneurs’ journeys easier. On his Instagram profile, he consistently provides tips and actionable steps to take, for others who are looking to get started in Ecommerce. He gleefully states, “It is hugely fulfilling to me, having an influx of messages from people online messaging me, thanking me for being able to be that stepping stone which has helped them get started.”



