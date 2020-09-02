Cello® Cuts Through Cheese Aisle Intimidation With “Cheese Confidently”
The new Cello campaign tackles the biggest intimidation factors in selecting specialty cheese, including how to choose the right cheese and how to build the best cheese board.
Humorous new brand campaign helps cheese lovers better navigate the complexities of specialty cheese
Cello Cheeses are certainly premium, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t approachable ... our down-to-earth translations provide a bit of a laugh and inspiration to learn more.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modern specialty cheese case can be an intimidating place, filled with myths of ancient cheese caves, fancy flavor descriptions, new-age bovine diets… the list goes on. In its latest major brand effort for Cello, Schuman Cheese is serving up a different message: delicious cheese isn’t hard to find, if you know what to look for.
— Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer, Partners + Napier
“There are a lot of people who love specialty cheese but don’t consider themselves experts, and crave guidance from brands so they can better navigate the category,” said Mike Currie, Director of Marketing at Schuman Cheese. “We want people to know that they don’t have to be a cheese connoisseur in order to enjoy premium cheese confidently. All they have to do is look for our distinctive black label.”
Created in partnership with agency of record Partners + Napier, the campaign tackles the biggest intimidation factors in selecting specialty cheese, including how to choose the right cheese and how to build the best cheese board.
“Cello Cheeses are certainly premium, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t approachable,” said Rob Kottkamp, Chief Creative Officer at Partners + Napier. “Our spokesperson personifies the pretentiousness of the category, while our down-to-earth translations provide a bit of a laugh and inspiration to learn more.”
“Cheese Confidently” will run through September in the NYC metro market and along the East Coast at key retailers. The campaign includes programmatic online video, social media, digital couponing and DFSIs, SEM, point-of-sale, and a partnership with Instacart.
About Schuman Cheese
Founded in New York in 1945 Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry, worldwide. For four generations the family has set the standard for integrity, excellence and loyalty, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman’s team of skilled cheesemakers craft their own world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered, and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com.
About Partners + Napier
Partners + Napier is an integrated creative company that helps brands leave a mark on people, business, and culture. Ranked one of the top Most Effective Agencies in North America by Effie Worldwide (2018, 2019), Partners + Napier specializes in CPG food and beverage, restaurant, beverage alcohol, health and wellness, and B2B enterprise services spaces, and proudly serves clients like Constellation Brands, Corelle Brands, Highmark Health, Delta Vacations, Smashburger, Schuman Cheese, and Xerox. The agency is a part of Project Worldwide, an independent global network of wholly owned agencies. Visit partnersandnapier.com to learn more.
Links to final spots:
https://vimeo.com/447854453
https://vimeo.com/447854762
Agency credits:
Rob Kottkamp - Chief Creative Officer
Dan O'Donnell - Creative Director
Cara Mittler - Account Director
Eunice Viana - Account Supervisor
Greg Smith - Media Planning Director
CJ Gaffney - Strategy Director
Rick Calzi - Art Director
Andrew Scott - Copywriter
Isabel Drukker – Copywriter
Lauren Cole - Project Manager
Cate Fabens-Jones - Producer
Matt Spaull - Director
Parker Bement - Editor, Cinematographer
