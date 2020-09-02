I-229 Closed for 26th Street Construction

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Interstate 229 will be closed between the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits next week for continued construction on the 26th Street bridge.

Southbound I-229 will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-229 will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The interstate closure is necessary for crews to remove formwork from the bridge deck over the driving lanes of I-229 on the 26th Street bridge. Traffic will be diverted off I-229 at the Cliff Avenue and 10th Street exits.

The new structure at the 26th Street exit is part of the $36.5 million project being completed on I-229 & 26th Street.

Completion date for this project is Nov. 13, 2020.

The prime contractor on this is D&G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls.

For complete road construction information, visit https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

