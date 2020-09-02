Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CDC Issues Nationwide Eviction Ban from Sept. 4, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a federal eviction moratorium (ban) starting September 4, 2020 and lasting until December 31, 2020 to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

If you are a tenant facing eviction in Idaho between now and September 4, 2020, you should raise this pending ban on evictions as an issue at your hearing and/or ask for a two-day continuance (postponement of your hearing) as allowed by Idaho Code 6-311.

If you are a tenant facing eviction during this federal eviction ban and a case has not yet been filed against you, you should fill out the attached Tenant Declaration to His or Her Landlord and provide a copy to your landlord.

If you are a tenant facing eviction during this federal eviction ban and there is an eviction case pending against you, you should fill out the attached Tenant Declaration re: CDC Eviction Ban Order and file it with your local courthouse to show that you qualify for help under this eviction ban.

 

To read the text of the CDC's Order, please view the attached order below. 

To read an analysis of this order, please see Market Watch's article "Renters in U.S. cannot be evicted through the end of the year due to coronavirus, CDC order states" by Jacob Passy on 9/2/20, detailing the eviction ban ordered by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/cdc-issues-nationwide-eviction-ban-through-the-end-of-the-year-in-an-effort-to-control-coronavirus-2020-09-01.

 

 

