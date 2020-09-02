Springbrook Estates community to celebrate community improvements with ribbon-cutting ceremony

/EIN News/ -- ROMEO, Mich., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local manufactured home community Springbrook Estates will celebrate recent community improvements, made over the past two years under current management, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the community on September 16, 2020. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be open to the public. The event will feature family-friendly entertainment and food for attendees. The event will take place in four sessions and will culminate with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of the first session.



In support of and compliance with state COVID-19 guidelines, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place over the course of four 45 minute sessions allowing for 100 attendees each session. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot at a session by calling the community office at (586) 752-6507. Event session times are 4:30 – 5:15 p.m., 5:30 – 6:15 p.m., 6:30 – 7:15 p.m., and 7:30 – 8:15 p.m. Hand sanitizing stations and masks will be available for attendees. The event area will be sanitized between sessions.

Among the community updates that will be celebrated at Springbrook Estates include playground improvements, new picnic equipment, pool house renovations, and newly maintained walking trails. Broader community updates include newly installed roads, new community sheds, improved landscaping, new community signage and flags, and new homes.

Springbrook Estates is a community owned and operated by Havenpark Communities. Since taking ownership of the property two years ago, Havenpark has invested over $1.4 million in community upgrades and improvements. Additionally, Havenpark has procured, sold, or leased over 100 current-year model manufactured homes at Springbrook, providing an outstanding source of quality, affordable housing for dozens of working families and individuals, and retirees in Macomb County

“They’re definitely making improvements. They're bringing in new homes. We had been looking for a home for a while and we love it here. I recommend it to all my friends who come here. Everyone in the office is great. They helped my brother, who has cerebral palsy, move in. It’s in the country and I think it’s amazing. The kids love going down to the creek. It’s definitely a place you want to raise your kids. I have no complaints,” said resident Gabriel Bernacchi.

“I’ve been here going on two years. Being a Springbrook resident and an owner, I love it. I retired and this is where I plan to be for the rest of my life. Everything’s nice – I mean it’s too nice! I’ve gotten to know the team here at Springbrook. They’re great. They understand what Springbrook is. They understand that when hardships come around and people are hurting, they come to their help and they don’t leave the community hanging. The community comes together as a family,” said resident Carl Castanos.

“As a community, they come together and take care of each other and look out for each other which I think is amazing. They just treat each other like family,” said Kristin Pickett, the assistant community manager for Springbrook Estates.

“When I started here, the residents just did not have faith in us (the community staff). That has changed drastically from better service and management keeping their promises. They trust us now and they’re happy to live here. I love my community and I love my residents,” Pickett said.

“We always want our residents to feel welcome and respected in our communities. The community management here has really stepped up to make the changes needed to improve relationships with our residents. We’re really proud of the work they’ve done to ensure that the residents here can be proud of their community,” said Ramie Rajabi, COO of Havenpark Communities.

“Our community residents are our top priority and to be able to hear their positive feedback means the world to us. Recent events have hit many families in our communities hard and we make it our professional mission to create a place that they can love coming home to,” said Robbie Pratt, CEO of Havenpark Communities.

Havenpark Communities makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Havenpark Communities believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership.

