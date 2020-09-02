Kia Canada Records another Best-Ever Month in its Canadian History in August

Kia Canada sets a new company record with 8,780 units sold in August, exceeding its best-ever July and record sales in June



Top sellers from August include Sorento, Seltos and Forte, for the third month in a row

The overall 8,780 units sold represents a 15% increase YoY

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second time in 2020, Kia Canada announces their best ever month with 8,780 units sold. June saw Kia Canada making history with its best-ever month of sales, followed by their best-ever July and now, another record-breaker in August, which saw a 15% YoY increase. These month-over-month achievements are a true testament to how Canadians are increasingly recognizing Kia Canada’s range of products that deliver an exceptional driving experience at a great value.

Sorento led sales in August, with 1,820 total units sold, closely followed by Seltos and Forte, selling 1,781 and 1,748 units, rounding out the top three models for the third-consecutive month in a row. “The continued support from Canadians for Kia Canada’s brand is truly astounding,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “We strive to create products that deliver on quality, design and technology, with Seltos being the latest example of that, as it solidifies its top tier position in our line up.”

August rounded out a great summer for the brand in Canada, as in addition to the sales records, Kia was also awarded top position for the 6th year in a row in the J.D. Power IQS report in the US.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos and K5 to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Amanda Chouinard

Strategic Objectives

amanda.chouinard@strategicobjectives.com

T 416-500-0351

Jennifer Szmilko

Manager, PR and Communications

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

T 905-302-5452