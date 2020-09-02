Aviation Week Network Launches Business Aviation Week 2020

Virtual content platform and marketplace connecting the business aviation community and providing forward-looking insights

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network , serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, today announces the launch of Business Aviation Week 2020, opening on October 5. The virtual program will gather the global business aviation industry to define the “new normal” and assess what was learned from the shutdown, the path forward to recovery, and what analysts predict for 2021. Inclusive of the program is the Aviation Week Marketplace, where buyers and sellers can connect.



“Business Aviation Week is part of our ongoing strategy to provide comprehensive insight, intelligence and connections across our core communities within aviation, aerospace and defense,” said Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network. “Business Aviation Week is another example of how we are helping to keep aviation communities connected and productive during an unprecedented crisis. It follows Aerospace & Defense Week in July and will precede Air Transport Month coming in November, which bring together the global airline, corporate travel, airport and financial community.”

Led by ShowNews Editor-In-Chief John Morris, along with contributions from industry experts including Business & Commercial Aviation (BCA) Editor-In-Chief William Garvey; Graham Warwick, Managing Editor, Technology, Aviation Week Network; Molly McMillin, Editor-in-Chief, The Weekly of Business Aviation; and Fred George, Chief Aircraft Evaluation Editor, Aviation Week Network. The program is anchored by a dynamic landing page on AviationWeek.com and leverages unique capabilities to launch and execute a virtual environment, including:

World-class award-winning content – journalism, intelligence and data — to engage and enable the discussion

Access to the global aviation audience through digital channels and databases

Cutting-edge content channels and resource centers, including webinars, roundtables, press conferences, and photo galleries

An expanded Marketplace that connects buyers with tens of thousands of suppliers, showcases new products and services and deliver leads -- more than 1,100 suppliers added this year, now totaling 12,435 suppliers

“Business aviation is forecast by many to lead the recovery of air transportation after the crisis, and it may indeed bounce back robustly. Our special report will help prepare the industry with valuable news on markets, new products and services, and strategies that may be helpful in the coming months,” said ShowNews Editor-in-Chief, John Morris.

For more information or to follow the content online when the site goes live on October 5, visit aviationweek.com/bizav2020 .

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or the Aviation Week Marketplace visit aviationweek.com/marketplace or contact Elizabeth Zlitni, Director of Sales, Business Aviation and Marketplaces at +1 (913) 967 1348 or Elizabeth.zlitni@aviationweek.com.

For more information about upcoming virtual content programs, including Air Transport Month, contact Beth Wagner at beth.wagner@aviationweek.com.

