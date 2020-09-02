GL Communications IT Consulting Services

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Information Technology (IT) consulting services .



Speaking to the press, Matt Yost Director of GL Consulting Services said, “Our expertise covers the entire OSI model from infrastructure design and installation up to application configuration and management. Our team includes engineers, developers, scientists, and project managers. Our customer base includes large internet and wireless service providers, equipment manufacturers, defense contractors, research laboratories and universities world-wide.”

Some of the GL’s skill set includes the following:

Copper and Fiber cabling: Design, installation, maintenance, inspection, testing, validation IV&V

Switches and Routers: Installation, configuration, design, and load testing

Voice over IP: Installation, testing, monitoring, configuration

Network Setup: Virtual Private Networks (VPN), network segmentation, Network Address Translation (NAT), IPv4 and IPv6, Virtual Local Area Networks (VLAN), wireless networks, GigE and large infrastructure fiber-based Wide Area Networks with ruggedized networking equipment for harsh environments such as underground railroads, railyards and bus depots

Wireless testing: Signal strength, voice quality, drive testing, in-building testing as well as cellular coverage comparison and verification

Digital Displays, PIDS (Passenger Information Display System), CIS (Customer Information Systems) using LED Signs

Physical security: Access Control, Card readers, VMS (Video Management System), CCTV design, testing, and inspection

About GL Consulting Services

GL Communications Inc. provides outstanding telecommunications and IT consulting services. These services include project management, proposal development, communications systems design, cost estimates, procurement, vendor analysis and selection and field inspection. GL is also a certified small business and a minority owned business and can help large prime contractors satisfy their SBE and MBE requirements in the USA.

GL’s services can be utilized at a daily or even hourly rate, or on a project basis. GL can often incorporate its own products into its services (often free of charge). GL’s cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and unmatched expertise is why so many customers chose GL to solve their toughest telecom and IT challenges.

