Eric Strand of Marshfield, MA Discusses the Three Phases of Career Development
MARSHFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Strand of Marshfield, MA, a senior UX product designer, discussed the three phases of career development in a recent interview with Kivo Daily.
A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, Eric Strand maintains music as a hobby, but has built a name for himself in the software industry, with this year marking his 15-year anniversary as a UX product designer.
Throughout his illustrious career, Strand has had the opportunity to design and produce user-friendly web and mobile properties for a number of companies both big and small, including Adobe and his own alma mater — Berklee College of Music.
During the interview, Strand shared exactly how he got started in his industry and how he developed a successful career, moving up the ladder until he reached his current status as a senior UX product designer.
“After studying at Berklee College of Music, I built, owned, and operated a new digital recording studio called One Language Productions. It was a great experience and I worked with a lot of up and coming local acts, but it was a love of the job that kept me going even when there was little money to be earned,” he said.
Eventually Eric Strand obtained an interview with the Strategic Interactive Group (Now Digitas) for their Digital Studio group and it was from there that his career began to flourish.
“I was quickly hired and started my online media career as a senior designer for Adobe, FedEx, Disney, and IBM,” said Strand.
For young professionals newly beginning their careers, Strand discussed the three phases of professional development that everyone must follow, in order to pave the way to success.
“Professional growth takes time and effort, so be patient with yourself. You will not land your dream job or dream salary right off the bat. Really, to me professional development takes place in three phases: doing, becoming, and being,” shared Mr. Strand.
The “doing phase” is at the start of one’s career, when we are ongoingly exploring our interests to determine what truly inspires us to get out of bed in the morning, Eric Strand explained. That is followed by the “becoming phase” during which we are honing our knowledge and skills through educational courses and taking the initial steps in our career through junior positions. Finally, once you lay the groundwork, become confident and make a name for yourself in your field, you are truly in the “being” phase, said Strand.
For more information, visit: eric-strand.com.
About Eric Strand
Based in Marshfield, Massachusetts, Eric Strand currently acts as senior UX product designer at NetApp. Previously, Mr. Strand held roles at ClimaCell, Burning Glass Technologies, Hitachi Data Systems, DropKloud, and Berklee College of Music. He has expertise in several areas including conceptual prototyping, information architecture, workflow and wire framing for functional specification, and web application development for enterprise business solutions. To date, he has had a long and successful career in the design and production of web and mobile properties for companies including: Adobe, AT&T and Berklee College of Music. Eric Strand attended the Berklee College of Music.
