Rackspace Technology and Google Cloud Help GitLab Improve Time to Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been selected by GitLab , the DevOps platform delivered as a single application used by millions of users, to drive fast application development on Google Cloud.



Seeking better service and support, GitLab decided to move its hosted software-as-a-service offering, GitLab.com, to Rackspace managed Google Cloud Platform. The Rackspace Technology team helped GitLab migrate to Google Cloud, increasing performance, enhancing security as well as guiding GitLab on a successful migration path to Kubernetes. This migration to Kubernetes has enabled GitLab to gain approximately 1.5x improvement in deployment speed on the service level.

GitLab is currently migrating its production GitLab.com workloads to Kubernetes including several critical services, improving resilience and lowering the cost of running these services. Additionally, GitLab is adopting many other Google Cloud Platform services, including BigQuery, Google PubSub, Cloud Functions, Cloud Run, Stackdriver Continuous Profiling, and Cloud SQL.

“Working with Google Cloud and Rackspace Technology lets us offer customers three essential capabilities for digital transformation,” says Brandon Jung, Vice President of Alliances at GitLab. “We help customers develop and quickly ship their software, Google Cloud makes sure that their code can run, scale, and stay available, and Rackspace Technology provides the support engine for the entire platform.”

Stanley Anderson, Rackspace Technology Senior Director and Global Lead, Google Cloud Partnership and Solutions, “GitLab and Google Cloud, enabled by Intel® technologies, are aiming to lower the barrier of adoption for customers looking to architect scalable, cloud-native solutions.” Anderson adds, “Rackspace Technology can help companies accelerate this digital transformation and realize more value from Google Cloud. They won’t be bottlenecked, because they have a partner like Rackspace Technology that’s ready to help.”

“We partner with Rackspace Technology because we have the utmost respect for the way they treat customers,” says Brandon Jung, Vice President of Alliances at GitLab. “The GitLab.com instance is the largest GitLab instance in the world, and it runs with high performance on Google Cloud,” he continues. “Rackspace Technology has the expertise to help customers like GitLab build, ship, and patch because they see it every day at scale.”

Rackspace Technology has repeatedly won Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards and holds multiple Google Cloud Platform Specializations. Rackspace Technology is also an Intel partner working on Google Cloud instances powered by 2nd gen Intel® Xeon® Processors. These awards, along with being recognized as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide 2020, assures our clients of Rackspace Technology’s global expertise.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, a Google Cloud Technology Partner, is known for being a market leader and one of the world’s best-known chip producers, but Intel does much more. Harnessing the capability of the cloud and the ubiquity of the Internet of Things, Intel is disrupting industries and solving global challenges.

