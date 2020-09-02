ScyllaDB Unveils One-Step Migration from Amazon DynamoDB to Scylla NoSQL Database

Support for DynamoDB Streams Enables Teams to Easily Migrate to Scylla and Extend Their DynamoDB Use to Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Deployments

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced a major new update to its Scylla Migrator tool, which now enables live replication of DynamoDB databases to Scylla NoSQL databases in a single step. The new capabilities give DynamoDB users an easy way to tap Scylla’s superior performance and lower overall costs.



Database cloning has never been simpler. Scylla Migrator uses Spark to duplicate existing tables, automatically capturing the live stream of changes and directing them to the Scylla database.

Organizations using DynamoDB can now quickly move to hybrid or multi-cloud database deployments, with some data on DynamoDB servers and some on Scylla with complete synchronization. Scylla Migrator supports entire DynamoDB database migrations as well.

“Change data streams unlock simple data synchronization,” said Itamar Ravid, Co-founder and Principal Architect of Fast Data at Ziverge . “Scylla’s amazing efficiency makes it a superior platform for data-intensive workloads, and we’re excited to help evolve its support for change streams.”

Scylla Migrator takes advantage of ScyllaDB’s Alternator interface, a DynamoDB-compatible API that provides superior price-performance and flexible deployment options. Alternator gives developers greater control over large-scale, real-time big data deployments, starting with costs. A typical Scylla cluster will cost 80%-90% less than the equivalent DynamoDB deployment. Benchmarks demonstrate that Scylla performs as much as 10X faster than DynamoDB while also achieving consistently lower latencies.

“We’ve taken our DynamoDB-compatible API to another level by integrating DynamoDB’s streaming capabilities into Scylla,” said Dor Laor, CEO and Co-Founder, ScyllaDB. “Now DynamoDB users can easily migrate or extend their systems to a faster, more reliable, more cost-effective platform.”

Scylla’s advantages over DynamoDB include:

Platform independence: Developers can access their data as they like, on whatever platform they like, including open source Docker and Kubernetes.

Scylla’s performance advantages over DynamoDB eliminate the need for an external cache such as DAX, further reducing cost and complexity.

Objects in Scylla can be tens of megabytes in size, and partitions can be multiple gigabytes.

Scylla manages unbalanced key distribution more efficiently, particularly for real-life Zipfian distribution.

Scylla’s built-in support for Prometheus and Grafana delivers industry-leading visibility and manageability.

Visit scylladb.com for a live performance test, to download Scylla Open Source or to start a free trial of Scylla Cloud, the fully managed version of ScyllaDB’s flagship offering, Scylla Enterprise.

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X. Comcast, Discord, Grab, Medium, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

