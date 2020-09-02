Westland Insurance Acquires Four New Brokerage Firms

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the closing of four acquisitions, effective August 31, 2020. The new retail offices, which are located in British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba, support Westland’s expansion strategy to serve more communities across the country.



“This is an exciting time for Westland as we continue our strategic expansion across Canada. These acquisitions strengthen our presence in western Canada, and, for the first time, provide us the opportunity to support clients in Manitoba,” said Jason Wubs, CEO of Westland Insurance. “These are all client-focussed agencies with deep roots in their communities, and they are perfectly aligned to Westland’s core values. Their professional advisors will continue to provide the same great service, and we are excited to welcome our new team members to the Westland family.”

Manitoba

King Insurance:

Founded in 1962, King Insurance is a family-owned brokerage located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Its professional insurance advisors are experts in residential, auto, business, life and disability insurance.

Alberta

Johnson Agencies:

Johnson Agencies has served the insurance needs of Leduc, Alberta, and the surrounding areas since 1967. They provide residential, auto, recreation, commercial, farm, travel and life insurance.

Hedderick Insurance Agencies:

Located in Pincher Creek, Alberta, Hedderick Insurance Agencies has been serving clients since 1949. They provide residential, commercial, recreation, farm and auto insurance.

British Columbia

Nauroth & Associates:

Family-owned Nauroth & Associates has been serving the Prince George, BC, area for over 25 years. Their expert advisors provide the community with auto, residential, commercial, travel and life insurance.

With these acquisitions, Westland Insurance will be adding four branches and over 30 employees across Canada. Post-acquisition, Westland will have nearly 1500 employees and more than 120 offices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is a client-focused and community-based Property & Casualty insurance brokerage established in 1980 in Ladner, B.C. The company is one of Canada’s largest independent P&C insurance distributors with over 120 offices throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Westland is considered a leader in home, business, farm and auto insurance.

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Tim Mackie, EVP, Operations, Retail

604-543-7788

communications@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca