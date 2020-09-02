PRGX Offers Innovative Contract Compliance and Recovery Audit Solutions at Annual ProcureCon Indirect Europe Conference

Conference brings together indirect spend, procurement, finance and supply chain professionals to address emerging trends and strategies

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, will join hundreds of indirect procurement leaders at ProcureCon Indirect Europe’s Online Flagship Conference from September 2-4, 2020.



PRGX’s Managing Director of Commercial John Heighway led a private workshop on September 1 at 10:00 am GMT on “Contract Compliance: The Power of Prevention.” Designed to help procurement leaders better create and negotiate supplier contracts, Heighway’s workshop addressed how to take a preventative approach to contract compliance.

In addition, PRGX’s Senior Director of Delivery Vijay Parekh will present a case study on September 3 at 1:30 pm GMT on “Five Key Components of Managing Supplier Contracts.”

“This virtual event for global procurement leaders promises an excellent speaker line-up, cutting-edge content and engaging sessions,” said Heighway. “Our team looks forward to hearing from attendees and discussing how recovery audit and contract compliance programs can help indirect spend leaders with their most pressing challenges.”

For more information on PRGX, please visit: https://www.prgx.com/contact/

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.