Cerner Names New Chief Strategy Officer

William Mintz Brings Innovative Health Care Leadership and Strategy Expertise to Cerner

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health care technology company, announced today that William Mintz has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Mintz brings extensive leadership and enterprise strategy experience, having spent his career advancing innovative health care solutions for payers, providers and patients.



“I’m thrilled to add Will to Cerner’s executive leadership team,” said Brent Shafer, chairman and CEO, Cerner. “Will is a strong leader and has a proven track record of success in corporate strategy, business development, digital transformation and vision for innovative health care solutions.”

Mintz will work alongside company and client leadership to identify and develop new business opportunities, drive the strategic planning process and oversee corporate strategy. Prior to joining Cerner, Mintz worked with other leading health care and technology businesses, including Aetna Inc., Care3 Inc., Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and, most recently, Leidos Holdings Inc.

“I’m excited to be joining a company with a rich history of innovation and dedication to improving health care for everyone,” said Mintz. “I’ve dedicated my entire career to developing strategies and businesses to make the health care system function more effectively. The health care landscape presents many challenges and opportunities and Cerner is well-positioned to continue its leadership position. I look forward to collaborating with Cerner’s associates worldwide in helping shape health care of tomorrow.”

An entrepreneur and proven operator, Mintz co-founded Care3 Inc. in 2015, a health company that uses digital tools that help patients in underserved communities and their caregivers better manage their health journey. At Cerner, Mintz will continue to work across business units to develop solutions that make health care more accessible and equitable for all. Cerner recently committed to collaborating with community leaders and leveraging data to eradicate health disparities.

Mintz earned an MBA from Yale School of Management in New Haven, Conn. and an MHA from University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contacts:

Cerner