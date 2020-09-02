Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board of Directors, Adding Silicon Valley and SaaS Experience

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (“Thryv”) today announced a new board of directors focused on enhancing the company’s leadership with a deep bench of Silicon Valley and SaaS-industry expertise. 

“We’re excited to announce our new board members,” said Thryv CEO and President Joe Walsh. “As Thryv focuses increasingly on its growing small business software segment, we welcome the SaaS experience and leadership these new directors bring to our team.” 

The new board of directors includes:

  • Amer Akhtar, Celential CEO, former Nio COO, former President Yahoo! Small Business
  • Ryan O’Hara, former CEO Shutterfly, former CEO Move Inc./Realtor.com
  • Bonnie Kintzer, Trusted Media Brands CEO and President
  • Lauren Vaccarello, Talend CMO with previous key roles at Box, AdRoll and Salesforce
  • Heather Zynczak, Pluralsight CMO, former Domo CMO

Remaining Thryv board of directors include:

  • Jason Mudrick, Thryv Chairman of the Board and Chief Investment Officer at Mudrick Capital
  • John Slater, longstanding Thryv Board Member and Managing Director at GPI Capital
  • Joe Walsh, Thryv CEO and President

“I am pleased to announce our new board of directors and look forward to the great things we will do together,” said Jason Mudrick, Thryv Chairman of the Board. “Each new board member brings great experience and a unique set of skills that will help continue to grow this business for the future. 

“I want to thank all our existing board members, who will be transitioning out, for their many years of dedicated service. Their expertise has been invaluable to the company over the past four years.”

About Thryv

Thryv is one of the largest companies in the United States that provides small-to-medium sized businesses (“SMBs”) with print and digital marketing solutions and Software as a Service end-to-end customer experience tools. Thryv’s solutions enable its SMB clients to generate new business leads, manage their customer relationships and run their day-to-day operations.

 

Media Contacts:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

Investor Contacts:   

 

KJ Christopher  

Thryv, Inc.  

972.453.7068  

kj.christopher@thryv.com  

 

Cameron Lessard 

Thryv, Inc.  

214.773.7022 

cameron.lessard@thryv.com

 

 

###

