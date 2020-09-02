Life Extension Launches New FLORASSIST® for a Healthy Immune Response

Study of factory workers inspires brewer’s yeast based probiotic formula

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The discovery that factory workers at a yeast fermentation plant had better attendance than their office counterparts has inspired a new probiotic formula from Life Extension. Formulated with EpiCor®, a yeast fermentate and L. rhamnosus CRL1505, a probiotic strain, FLORASSIST® Immune and Nasal Defense launched in August, in time to provide seasonal support and also promote comfortable nasal airflow.

“We’re excited about our new formulation,” said Dr. Michael Smith, Life Extension’s Director of Education. “It encourages the body’s healthy immune response, supports healthy nasal airflow and healthy response to things in the environment, such as pollen.”

Life Extension’s new FLORASSIST® Immune and Nasal Defense is formulated with EpiCor® yeast fermentate, the immune properties of which were discovered by accident when factory workers at a yeast fermentation plant had better attendance than their office counterparts. After this pattern was observed, multiple follow-up studies demonstrated that those who were working on the factory floor had higher levels of secretory IgA and natural killer cell activity, which are essential parts of the body’s immune defense, compared to their cubicle-bound colleagues. FLORASSIST® Immune and Nasal Defense also contains the probiotic strain L. rhamnosus CRL1505, which is isolated from goat’s milk in northwestern Argentina. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving hundreds of Argentinian school children, subjects who received L. rhamnosus five days a week for six months had nearly 50 percent fewer recorded instances of immune challenges when compared to the placebo group. The same study also showed that the L. rhamnosus group had 47% higher levels of secretory IgA.

Together, these ingredients help maintain comfortable nasal airflow and encourage the body’s healthy immune response in a single, gluten-free and non-GMO capsule.

“With Life Extension’s new FLORASSIST® Immune and Nasal Defense, serendipitous discovery has led to a real health benefit,” Dr. Smith added. “We are grateful that the discovery in a factory could yield an innovative new formula for us to add to our stay-well arsenal.”

To learn more about Life Extension's new FLORASSIST® Immune and Nasal Defense probiotic, visit LifeExtension.com Florassist Immune and Nasal Defense probiotic.

