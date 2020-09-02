Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LM Conducts First Groundwater Sampling at Colonie

While retaining stewardship responsibilities, LM hopes to sell the Colonie site or transfer the property to another government agency, local authority, community organization, or private party that can realize the site’s potential for future redevelopment as a benefit to the community. 

The site was previously owned and operated as a foundry by National Lead Industries (NL) from 1937 to 1984. In 1958, NL began producing items manufactured from uranium and thorium under licenses issued by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) and the state of New York. The AEC contract was terminated in 1968, and the plant began a new era of production with the fabrication of shielding components, aircraft counterweights, and artillery projectiles from depleted uranium. 

The New York State Supreme Court shut down the NL plant in 1984, and Congress assigned the authority to clean up the site to DOE. DOE performed cleanup work under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) from 1984 to 1997. In 1997, Congress transferred cleanup actions under FUSRAP to USACE. Between 1999 and 2014, USACE completed a large-scale soil removal action at the site and adjacent properties, initiated the groundwater monitoring program, and investigated uranium dust contamination. 

