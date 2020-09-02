Items signed by Washington, Lincoln, JFK and Jackie, Einstein, others are in One of a Kind Collectibles auction Sept. 10

1776 letter signed by then-General George Washington, to Abraham Yates Jr., requesting assistance moving wounded troops after the Battle of Long Island (est. $15,000 -$20,000).

Police recruitment press release signed by Theodore Roosevelt, stating, “No weakling, no man of bad moral character and imperfect physical development need apply” (est. $1,200-$1,500).

Copy of Won in the Ninth, a baseball themed novel written and signed by Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson. His signature appears on book plate affixed inside the book (est. $7,000-$10,000).

Abraham Lincoln signed one-page document from July 16, 1861, countersigned by Secretary of State William H. Seward, measuring 18 inches by 11 ¼ inches (est. $7,000-$8,000).