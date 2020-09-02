Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,117 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina’s July County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in July and remained unchanged in one. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 14.1 percent, while Camden had the lowest at 6.1 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced increases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 11.6 percent and New Bern had the lowest at 7.5 percent. The July not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 8.9 percent.

  Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10%
July 0 84 16
June (revised) 0 97 3

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 83,070 to 4,524,153, while those unemployed increased by 69,515 to 441,279. Since July 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 382,189, while those unemployed increased 221,740.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 when the state unemployment rate for August 2020 will be released.

Files

You just read:

North Carolina’s July County and Area Employment Figures Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.