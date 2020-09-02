North Carolina’s July County and Area Employment Figures Released

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in July and remained unchanged in one. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 14.1 percent, while Camden had the lowest at 6.1 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced increases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 11.6 percent and New Bern had the lowest at 7.5 percent. The July not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 8.9 percent.

Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% July 0 84 16 June (revised) 0 97 3

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 83,070 to 4,524,153, while those unemployed increased by 69,515 to 441,279. Since July 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 382,189, while those unemployed increased 221,740.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 when the state unemployment rate for August 2020 will be released.