Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Jason Coe as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) is pleased to announce that Jason Coe has been named to the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the statewide practice, focusing on delivering high quality, value-based cancer care.

A seasoned executive with nearly 25 years of healthcare experience, Jason has a strong operations background, sharp focus, and demonstrated success driving organizational change. He earned his MBA from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia Union College in Maryland.

Prior to Joining FCS, Jason served as the COO of AdventHealth Tampa. His proven track record includes the collaboration of large multi-specialty physician groups comprised of surgical oncology, radiation oncology, urology and OB/GYN. Jason provided executive oversight for the construction of a $250M surgical tower and the expansion of radiology services, as well as numerous outpatient specialty services. He led the process to achieve Commission on Cancer certification.

“After conducting a thorough and extensive nationwide search, we chose Jason for this critical position because of his demonstrated success in guiding healthcare organizations through strategic change,” said FCS CEO Nate Walcker. “The selection committee was also very impressed by Jason’s strong operations background and hands-on approach.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio N. Gordan added, “Jason is well-equipped to lead FCS operations during one of the most dynamic periods in our company's history. He will enhance our capacity and effectiveness and enable us to continuously improve both the cost and quality of patient care."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, M.D. Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

