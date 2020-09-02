Letter of credit confirmation Market Size to Grow $4.99 Billion by 2027: LCC Industry Trends and Updates

Increase in risk related to non-payment, surge in demand for customized trade services, and application of strict terms and conditions drive the growth of the global letter of credit confirmation market. Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. There are several firms that are willing to postpone new contracts or cancel the current contracts during the Covid-19 outbreak.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global letter of credit confirmation market generated $4.30 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4.99 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.18% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in risk related to non-payment, surge in demand for customized trade services, and application of strict terms and conditions drive the growth of the global letter of credit confirmation market. However, rise in fraudulent activities and cyber-attacks hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and untapped potential of emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Free PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6677

Covid-19 scenario:

It is not predictable whether the coronavirus pandemic has affected the letter of credit confirmation sector in any way.

However, there are several firms that are willing to postpone new contracts or cancel the current contracts during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global letter of credit confirmation market based on L/C type, end user, and region.

Based on L/C type, the sight L/Cs segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the usance L/Cs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the small enterprises segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6677

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., DBS Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Scotiabank, Standard Chartered, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc..

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com