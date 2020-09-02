Global 3D Concrete Printing Market to Hit $40.65 Billion by 2027 with CAGR 106.5%: AMR

High cost for skilled labor in developed countries and surge in focus on minimizing waste generations have boosted the growth of the global 3D concrete printing market. The robotic arm segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 110.7% during the forecast period. As some countries have announced a relaxation on the previous regulations regarding social distancing, the market is expected to get back on its track soon.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global 3D concrete printing industry was pegged at $310.9 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $40.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 106.5% from 2020 to 2027.

High cost for skilled labor in developed countries, mass customization in enhanced architecture, and surge in focus on minimizing waste generations have boosted the growth of the global 3D concrete printing market. However, high capital costs and the limited size of printers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid urbanization would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (210 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1550



Covid-19 scenario-

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the governments of various countries have imposed strict regulations regarding social distancing. This affected the real estate market in the first phase of lockdown. Thus, the demand for computer-operated robots that can print 3D building structures has significantly decreased.

However, as some countries have announced a relaxation on the previous regulations, the market is expected to get back on its track soon.

The global 3D concrete printing market is segmented on the basis of type, technique, end-user sector, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into a gantry system and robotic arm. The robotic arm segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 110.7% during the forecast period. However, the gantry system segment contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total revenue.

On the basis of technique, the market is divided into powder-based and extrusion-based. The powder-based segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 111.7% during the forecast period. However, the extrusion-based segment contributing to more than four-fifths of the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the 3d Concrete Printing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1550?reqfor=covid



Based on end-user sector, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and infrastructure. The global 3D concrete printing market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 117.4% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America dominated in 2019, accounting for two-fifths of the market.

The global 3D concrete printing market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cobod International A/S, Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun), Heidelbergcement AG (Italcementi SpA), LafargeHolcim, Skanska, D-shape, CyBe Construction, Apis Cor, Sika AG, and XtreeE.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1550



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/