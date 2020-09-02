Borqs and Juniper Systems Announce Partnership for Enterprise-ready, Ultra-rugged Android Devices

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS), (the “Company”, or “Borqs”), a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Juniper Systems , a Logan, Utah, USA based company and an industry leader for a variety of mobile data collection applications in harsh and hazardous work environments.



As part of this partnership, Borqs will provide premium component design with key technologies, like high performing Qualcomm® processor systems and the latest Android™ operating system with Google Mobile Services (GMS), which will enable Juniper Systems to deliver ultra-rugged enterprise-class Android tablets and handhelds that will be used in demanding and hazardous field data collection areas, such as petrochemical plants, gas and oil pipelines, mines, forestry log yards, construction sites, military deployments and other harsh environments. Juniper Systems’ ergonomic ultra-rugged handhelds and tablets are Class 1 Division 2 certified and are equipped with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G ratings – making them waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof.

This includes the Mesa(R)3 Android Rugged Tablet that will be certified as an “Android Recommended Enterprise Device” for release to the worldwide market and can be quickly deployed by the mobile workers.



“Juniper Systems is pleased to be partnering with Borqs to collaborate on bringing the latest Android ultra-rugged products to the US & international markets,” said Gary Spence, CTO, Juniper Systems. “Blending Juniper’s and Borqs’ R&D expertise, and leveraging Borqs’ relationships with Google and Qualcomm, our products will deliver leading edge innovation to our customers with the latest connectivity and computing technologies including 4G LTE and enterprise ready Android.”

“We are pleased that Juniper Systems, an industry leading provider of ultra-rugged devices, has chosen to partner with Borqs Technologies to assist their product development for the US and global markets. Borqs has a proven record of enabling fast time to market devices that are Android GMS certified, enterprise ready and certified for deployment on different carrier networks. Through this partnership, we also plan to bring leading 5G products to market in the future. We thank Juniper Systems for this opportunity,” said George Thangadurai, EVP and President of International Business for Borqs.

About Juniper Systems:

Juniper Systems, Inc. is the leading U.S. manufacturer of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GPS receivers, and field computing solutions. Professionals utilize Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company’s HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems is based in Logan, UT, and employs more than 160 people. It was twice recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Beehive State and honored with awards for best compensation, work-life balance, and employee happiness among small and mid-sized U.S. companies by business research firm Comparably.

Visit Juniper Systems online at www.junipersys.com .

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.:

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products like smartphones and hotspots.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “should” and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect our management’s current beliefs. Many factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that the Company will not consummate its previously announced line of credit transaction on terms favorable to the Company or at all, the possibility that the Company may not receive actual orders in the amounts forecasted previously, the possibility that the Company may not be able to deliver the contracted devices to satisfy the demand forecasted, and the negative impact of the coronavirus on the Company’s supply chain, revenues and overall results of operations, so the reader is advised to refer to the Risk Factors sections of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.